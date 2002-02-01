PORSCHE CAYENNE 3.0 D V6 TIPTRONIC [ONE OWNER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF]

Accessories

1 Owner,Full Porsche Service History,Panoramic Sunroof,Porsche Communication Management (PCM),Heated Front Seats,Euro Satellite Navigation,Privacy Glass,Electric Tailgate,Parking Sensors Front and Rear,Multi Function Steering Wheel,Dual Climate Control,Cruise Control,Metallic Jet Black With Smooth Black Leather, Full Porsche Service History, One Owner, Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Euro Satellite Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Extended Monochrome Black Exterior Package, Heated front Seats, Privacy Glass, Electric Tailgate, Electric Folding Mirrors, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Multi-Functional Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, USB/ AUX Connectivity, Automatic Headlamps, Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Part Exchange Welcome and Finance Settled, Competitive Finance Packages Available Including PCP, Lease Purchase and HP, Please Ask About Our Platinum Pack With Includes Williams F1 Ceramic Paint Protection, SMART Protection, GAP/RTI Policies and Key Insurance, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply). No hidden charges, we do not charge admin fees for our vehicle.