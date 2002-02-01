PORSCHE CAYENNE 3.0 D V6 TIPTRONIC [ONE OWNER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF]

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYENNE Trim: 3.0 D V6 TIPTRONIC [ONE OWNER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 51000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black
Full Porsche Service History,One Owner,Panoramic Sunroof,21inch 911 Tubro II Alloy Wheels With Wheel Arch Extensions,Porsche Communication Management (PCM),Euro Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Privacy Glass,Heated Front Seats,Electric Tailgate,Multi Function Steering Wheel,White With Smooth Black Leather, One Owner, Full Porsche Service History, Panoramic Sunroof, 21inch 911 Turbo II Alloy Wheels With Wheel Arch Extensions, Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Euro Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Privacy Glass, Heated Front Seats, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Tailgate, Electric Folding Mirrors, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Multi-Functional Steering Wheel, Porsche Crest Embossed On Headrests, Monochrome Interior/ Exterior Package, USB/ AUX Connectivity, Jukebox, Automatic Headlamps, Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Tyre Pressure Management System (TPMS), Part Exchange Welcome and Finance Settled, Competitive Finance Packages Available Including PCP, Lease Purchase and HP, Please Ask About Our Platinum Pack With Includes Williams F1 Ceramic Paint Protection, SMART Protection, GAP/RTI Policies and Key Insurance, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply).
Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom