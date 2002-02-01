Porsche Cayenne 3.0 D V6 Tiptronic

car description

This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a prestige 4x4 that encompasses luxury comfort with sports car handling and fantastic fuel economy. With typical Porsche build quality and design the Cayenne is deceptively large giving you ample space for all your needs but without feeling like a large car to drive. This particular example benefits from some great optional extras over and above the standard and has been fully prepared for sale by our award winning Porsche factory trained technicians to a very high level, so if you are in the market for a Cayenne diesel then this is the one to buy! The service history is as follows: 08/08/2012 - Porsche Centre Leeds @ 18009 miles 05/08/2014 - Porsche Centre Leeds @ 36201 miles 03/12/2015 - Porsche Centre Wilmslow @ 52319 miles This vehicle is also supplied with 12 months MOT. All of our cars also have a pre-sale 111 point check to ensure they meet our very high preparation standard. This car also benefits from new brake discs and pads all round, fitted by ourselves only 3000 miles ago. Black Leather PCM - Sat Nav with Bluetooth Phone Prep Electric Memory 14-Way Comfort Seats Heated Seats Power Tailgate Automatic Dynamic Xenon Lights with