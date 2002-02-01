2016 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

car description

21" 911 Turbo Design Alloys With Wheel Arch Extensions, Panoramic Roof, Sports Exhaust System With Black Tailpipes, Sport Design Package With Side Skirts, Park Assist Front & Rear With Surround View, Mobile Phone Preparation - Bluetooth, Porsche Dynamic Light System + (PDLS+) With Dynamic High Beam, Monochrome High Gloss Black Exterior Package, Black Window Trim, Privacy Glass, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Fuel Cap Finished In Aluminium Look, Heated Windscreen With Top Tint, Tinted LED Taillights With Adaptive Brake Lights, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!

BOSE Surround Sound System With 14 Loudspeakers Including Subwoofer, Porsche Communication Management Including Navigation Module, High Resolution 7" Colour Touchscreen With High Quality Glass Surface, Single CD/DVD Drive, Aux In USB/iPod Interface & Voice Control, Cruise Control, Exterior Mirror Parking Assistant (Kerb Function), Climate Control With Separate Temperature Control For Driver & Front Passenger, 18 Way Electric Adaptive Sports Seats With Comfort Memory Package, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Air Suspension With Levelling System & Height Adjustment Including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Electrically