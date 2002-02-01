2015 Porsche Cayenne GTS

21” Black Sport Edition Alloys, Porsche Large Roof System, Bose Premium Sound System, Sport Chrono Package Plus, PCM 3-Off Road Module, Comfort Light Package, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Eclectically Adjustable Front Seats With Memory, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glazing, Speed-Sensitive Power Steering, DAB Radio, 19” Space Saving Spare wheel, Carmine Red Instrument Dials, Carmine Red Seat Belts. 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Sport Exhaust System With Black Double Tailpipes, Porsche Communication Management, Navigation Module, 7” Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Voice Control, Cruise Control, Park Assist Front & Rear, PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management), Bi-Xenon Headlights, Porsche Dynamic Light System, Daytime LEDS, Sport Design Package, Gloss Black Exterior Package, Porsche Hill Control, Auto Hold Function, Electric Parking Brake, Preparation For Tow Bar, Automatic Air-conditioning, GTS Sports Seats, Powerlift Tailgate, Sport Button, Auto Start/Stop, Alcantara Roof Headlining, ISOFIX, Tyre Pressure Monitoring.
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
