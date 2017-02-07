Porsche Carrera GTS Coupe - PDK Gearbox

car description

Specification MAKE Porsche MODEL (991) Carrera GTS Coupe - PDK Gearbox COLOUR Agate Grey with Black Hide and Alcantara GTS Interior YEAR 2015/65 MILEAGE 18800 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this very well presented example of the much sought after Carrera GTS Coupe. Presented in Agate Grey with the optional Black Hide and Alcantara GTS Interior Package complete with Red stitching. This example has the benefit of the remainder of its manufacturers warranty and has had a total of 2 registered keepers. OPTIONAL EXTRAS GTS Leather and Alcantara Interior Package with Red Stitching. PDK Gearbox, Metallic Paint - Agate Grey, Sports Exhaust, Tinted Rear Windows, LED Headlights in Black complete with PDLS, Clear Rear Tail Lights, Electrically Heated Front Seating, Electrically operated Slide and Tilt Glass Sunroof, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Mobile Telephone Preparation for PCM, Parking Sensors to Front and Rear, Rear View Camera, Carpet Floor Mats. TRANSMISSION PDK ENGINE CAPACITY 3800 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 202 PRICE £93,850