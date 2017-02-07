loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche Carrera GTS Coupe - PDK Gearbox |

Compare this car
£93,850
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Specification MAKE Porsche MODEL (991) Carrera GTS Coupe - PDK Gearbox COLOUR Agate Grey with Black Hide and Alcantara GTS Interior YEAR 2015/65 MILEAGE 18800 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this very well presented example of the much sought after Carrera GTS Coupe. Presented in Agate Grey with the optional Black Hide and Alcantara GTS Interior Package complete with Red stitching. This example has the benefit of the remainder of its manufacturers warranty and has had a total of 2 registered keepers. OPTIONAL EXTRAS GTS Leather and Alcantara Interior Package with Red Stitching. PDK Gearbox, Metallic Paint - Agate Grey, Sports Exhaust, Tinted Rear Windows, LED Headlights in Black complete with PDLS, Clear Rear Tail Lights, Electrically Heated Front Seating, Electrically operated Slide and Tilt Glass Sunroof, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Mobile Telephone Preparation for PCM, Parking Sensors to Front and Rear, Rear View Camera, Carpet Floor Mats. TRANSMISSION PDK ENGINE CAPACITY 3800 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 202 PRICE £93,850 Interested in vehicle × INTERESTED IN VEHICLE Porsche (991) Carrera GTS Coupe - PDK Gearbox Submit Close Form Print vehicle details E-Mail to a f

Accessories

porsche carrera gts coupe pdk gearbox grey alcantara black-leather bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather metallic parking-sensor sunroof warranty hands-free black-interior german rwd sportscar petrol automatic semi-automatic 2wd dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235317
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Carrera
Email Dealer >>

The Foundry, 26 High Street, Bramley
Bramley, GU5 0HB, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed