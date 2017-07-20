loading Loading please wait....
Porsche - 911/935 Carrera G50 - 1988

Porsche 911/935 Carrera G50 from 1988, in very good condition.3.2 (231 hp) engine with G50 transmission. Produced between 1983 and 1989. Matching numbers. Original condition, only repainted (colour change) in the official dealer. Vehicle sold new in Spain and registered in Barcelona.In very good condition, without a trace of rust, only two owners from new. A complete overhaul been recently done. (photos of the invoice enclosed). Certificate of authenticity. Roadworthy vehicle. Accident- and impact-free car. Valid vehicle inspection. Black leather interior. Rear belts. Air conditioning. Self-locking diferential. Electric roof. Original turbo spoiler.The car is in Santa Pol, Barcelona, (CP 08395) Spain. Offers do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted. In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki.

  • Ad ID
    421001
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > Carrera
