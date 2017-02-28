loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER SPYDER Manual

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: SPYDER Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 93000 Engine Size: 2687 Ext Color: SILVER

Leather Upholstery, Alcantara Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Solid Paint

  • Ad ID
    419082
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    93000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2687
  • Engine Model
    2687
£6,495

Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

