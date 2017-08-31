PORSCHE BOXSTER SPYDER 2003

car description

Stunning 986 face lift Boxster Spyder , Very fresh example , Basalt black complimented with unmarked light stone leather interior , Massive history file ( invoices present ) 12 service stamps ( 9 Porsche main agent , 3 Porsche specialist ) , Just serviced , Embossed Porsche logo to head rests , Driver and passenger partial electric sports seats , Air con climate control , Premium sound system with multi CD player , Windbreak , Refurbished 17” Porsche Boxster spyder alloy wheels with continental tyres , Upgraded red calipers , Electric hood / windows / mirrors ,Top tinted windscreen , Multi airbags , Adjustable steering colum height and rake / lockable storage compartments , Power assisted steering , Central door locking immobiliser , Porsche over mats , Spare wheel , Mot expires July 2018 ( no advisories ) , This Boxster has been correctly maintained thought its life , Massive history file suspension arms front and rear replaced / rear springs replaced , Drives faultlessly , Excellent performance and road manners , All service books / manuals / invoices present 2 x Keys , Will be supplied with 6 months national parts and labour warranty ( option to extend ) , Any inspection welcome , Part exchange considered .