Specification MAKE Porsche MODEL (718) Boxster S COLOUR Rhodium Silver Metallic YEAR 2016/16 MILEAGE 1900 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional high specification 718 Porsche Boxster S. Finished in Rhodium Silver with Black Leather Interior. Supplied with the balance of the manufacturers warranty. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Electrically Operated Black Soft Top, Electric Windows, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Electric Windows, OPTIONAL EXTRAS LED Headlights inc Porsche Dynamics, 20" Carrera S Alloy Wheels Painted Black, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Porsche Active Suspension Management, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel, Two Zone Automatic Climate Control, Light Design Package, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, GT Sport Steering Wheel, Fully Electric Sports Seats, Automatically Dimming Mirrors, Sport Chrono Package, DAB Radio, Sports Exhaust System, Front and Rear Park Assist, Navigation Module with Touchscreen. TRANSMISSION PDK Gearbox ENGINE CAPACITY 2497 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 350 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 167 PRICE £57,850