loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE BOXSTER S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto

Compare this car
£46,914
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11813 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Agate Grey metallic

Accessories

21?? 911 Turbo Design Wheel, Front Seat Heating, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth Connectivity, Porsche Communication Management, Navigation Module - PCM, Power Steering Plus, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Monochrome Black Exterior Pack

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314260
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11813 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Email Dealer >>

Porsche Centre Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, WV107ER, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed