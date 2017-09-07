PORSCHE BOXSTER S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11813 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Agate Grey metallic
21?? 911 Turbo Design Wheel, Front Seat Heating, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth Connectivity, Porsche Communication Management, Navigation Module - PCM, Power Steering Plus, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Monochrome Black Exterior Pack
Porsche Centre Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, WV107ER, West Midlands
United Kingdom
In the early ‘90s, Porsche was in a very difficult position. Profits wer...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...