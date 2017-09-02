loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Boxster S 3.4 Gen 2 PDK

£25,995
car description

Full Black Hide Electric Heated Sports Seats Multi Function Steering Wheel DAB Radio CD with Aux In, USB & Ipod BOSE Sound Porsche Communication Module (Navigation) Bluetooth Telephone Sport Chrono Wind Deflector Rear Parking Distance Control 19″ Alloy Wheels Full Porsche Service History.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309737
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    31700 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

