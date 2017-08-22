loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Boxster S 3.4 Gen 2

POA
car description

Black Hide Silver Centre Console Heated Seats Cruise Control DAB Radio CD with Aux In, USB & Ipod Connection Porsche Communication Management (Navigation) Bluetooth Telephone Rear Parking Distance Control 19″ Alloy Wheels Full Service History.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306023
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    46000 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

