PORSCHE BOXSTER S 3.2 Anniversary Edition

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: S 3.2 Anniversary Edition Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 77000 Engine Size: 3179 Ext Color: Silver
Full service history, 2 Keys plus original bookpack, 2 Previous Owners, Bose Sound, 18' Alloys, Wind deflector, Full Black Leather, Sports seats, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Air-Conditioning, Electric Windows (Front), Electric door mirrors, Immobiliser, Alarm, HPI Clear. AS WE ARE AN AA CARS DEALER THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FULL AA HISTORY CHECK AND ALSO 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER Finance subject to terms and conditions (please see our website for full details)
