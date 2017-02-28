loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER S 3.2 Anniversary Edition

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: S 3.2 Anniversary Edition Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 77000 Engine Size: 3179 Ext Color: Silver

Full service history, 2 Keys plus original bookpack, 2 Previous Owners, Bose Sound, 18' Alloys, Wind deflector, Full Black Leather, Sports seats, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Air-Conditioning, Electric Windows (Front), Electric door mirrors, Immobiliser, Alarm, HPI Clear. AS WE ARE AN AA CARS DEALER THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FULL AA HISTORY CHECK AND ALSO 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER Finance subject to terms and conditions (please see our website for full details)

  • Ad ID
    413004
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    77000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3179
  • Engine Model
    3179
