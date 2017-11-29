PORSCHE BOXSTER RS60 SPYDER 2008

full red leather, silver carbon back seats, red calipers, sound choice sports exshaust, finshed in GT silver metallic, ltd edtion model number 1343 of 1960 made in the world and only 250 for the uk market, 2 keys, service history, red dash, silver trim, multi spoke alloy sports wheels, superb car getting hard too find in this condition, drives superb, front spoiler lips, 3 pod instrument cluster with silver dials, red rear lights, chrome tailpipes, wind deflector, silver centre console, silver painted roll over bars, psm stability, finance arranged, HPI clear.
988 London Road , Leigh On Sea ,
SS9 3NE, Essex
United Kingdom