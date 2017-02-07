Porsche Boxster presented in Basalt Black comes with a full Porsche and specialist history and the following specification; black leather, leather steering wheel, automatic climate control, Bose sound system, wind deflector, rear parking sensors, climate control and 18" alloys. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. We are a respected Porsche specialist with full Porsche workshop facilities. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Convertible Transmission: Manual Mileage: 46,100 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2008 (58) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 2.7 Finished in: Basalt Black Metallic
porsche boxster reserved black alloy-wheels black-leather bose leather manual metallic parking-sensor petrol 2008 black-interior fast german rwd sportscar convertible mid-engine 2wd dark-interior
OX12 9LJ,
Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
