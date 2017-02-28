car description

Variant name:Roadster S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: 3.4 S Tiptronic S, 19 Inch Carrera Classic Alloy Wheels, Alpine Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, iPod and USB Connectivity, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Sound Pack, Wind Deflector, Rear Park Assist, FSH, Stunning Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this exceptional Porsche Boxster 3.4 S Tiptronic. Presented in Meteor Grey Metallic complimented with a Black Hood and finished with Full Black Leather Upholstery and Chrome Effect Interior Inlays. This beautiful example comes with a great specification to include, Upgraded 19" Carrera Classic Alloy Wheels with Red Brake Calipers, Alpine Multimedia Stereo giving Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, DVD, iPod and USB Connectivity, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Sound Pack, Wind Deflector, Rear Park Assist plus much more. Also benefiting from a full Service history completed by the Supplying Dealer Porsche Centre Solihull at 19581 miles, 32327 miles, 38021 miles, 42947 miles and by ourselves in our state of the art workshop at 58434 Miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland was established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.