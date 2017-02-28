Porsche > Boxster

Variant name:24V S PDK ,Derivative:981 ,Variant: 24V S PDK Full Porsche Dealer History, Sport Chrono Package, PCM Navigation, 20" Carrera Classic Wheels, Bose Surround System, Park Sensors Front & Rear, 2 Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth Phone, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Red Leather Heated Seats,
Brake pad wear sensors,Electric engine and trunk lid release,Multi function display,On board computer,Outside temperature gauge,Rev counter,Service indicator,Speed limit display,Sports button,CDR audio system,USB interface in rear,2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe,Aerodynamic wipers,Automatically extending rear spoiler,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door handles,Body colour door mirrors,Brushed stainless steel twin exhaust pipes,Coming home function,Door entry guards with logo,Electric heated rear glass window,Electric windows one touch open/close,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Electrically operated hood with heated rear window,Front air dam with integrated air inlets,Front fog lights,Green tinted glass,Heated washer nozzles,LED daytime running lights,Top tinted windscreen,Water repellent side windows,Active carbon filter,Air recirculation system,Clothes hooks on front seat backrests,Continuously variable dimming interior light,Defrost switch,Door armrest in leather,Electrically adjustable backrest,Footwell illumination,Front centre console storage box,Front headrests,Integrated double cupholders,Interior orientation lighting,Interior roof lining,Leather door panels,Lockable glovebox,Luggage compartment lid front and rear in aluminium,Rear centre console + storage compartment,Sports pedals,Storage compartments in doors,Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors,3 point automatic seatbelts,ABS+ABD,ASR,Driver and passenger airbags,Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters,Motor Slip Regulation - Engine Drag Torque Control,Passenger airbag deactivate switch,Side (thorax) airbags,Alarm,Locking wheel bolts,Remote control central locking,Transponder engine immobiliser,Porsche stability management (PSM),Aluminium look instrument dials,Galvano silver interior trim,Rear section of centre console in leather,Tyre repair kit, including sealant foam
445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE
United Kingdom