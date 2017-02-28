Porsche > Boxster

Climate Control, Full Leather, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, 19'' Alloys This great looking Boxster S has just arrived in our stock.The Porsche is finished in Basalt Black with Black Leather and 19'' Sport Design alloy wheels.Photographs are to follow, please call for futher information.
Climate Control, Full Leather, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, 19'' Alloys
Richmond Hill Farm
Oxford, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom