Variant name:718 Roadster S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: 2.5 S 2dr PDK Porsche Boxster 2.5 S 2dr PDK

Connect Plus, Sports seats Plus (2-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Digital radio, Wheels painted in satin black (complete), Sports exhaust system (incl. sports tailpipes in black), Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Two-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), Light design package, Speed limit display, ParkAssist (front and rear), Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Electrically folding exterior mirrors including courtesy lighting

  • Ad ID
    403822
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    5147 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
£57,990

The Paddock,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7UH
United Kingdom

