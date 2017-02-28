loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:718 Roadster ,Variant: 2.0 2dr PDK Porsche Boxster 2.0 2dr PDK

Connect Plus, Sports seats Plus (2-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Digital radio, Sports exhaust system (incl. sports tailpipes in silver colour), Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, 64-litre fuel tank, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera Classic wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Roll-over bar with Aluminium Look paint finish, Two-zone automatic climate control, Bi-Xenon headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Speed limit display, ParkAssist (rear), Power steering Plus, Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Electrically folding exterior mirrors including courtesy lighting, GT sport steering wheel, BOSE® surround sound-system

  • Ad ID
    400591
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    2231 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
£49,850

Frankland Road,Swindon,Blagrove
SN5 8YG
United Kingdom

