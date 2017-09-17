loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Boxster

£64,990
car description

Variant name:718 Roadster S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: 2.5 S 2dr PDK Porsche Boxster 2.5 S 2dr PDK

Accessories

Connect Plus, Sports seats Plus (2-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Digital radio, Sports tailpipes in silver colour, Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera Classic wheels, Heated multifunction steering wheel, Roll-over bars painted in exterior colour, Passenger footwell storage net, Smoking package, LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), ParkAssist (front and rear), Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Electrically folding exterior mirrors including courtesy lighting, BOSE® surround sound-system, Leather interior package in two-tone combination

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329025
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    1780 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom

