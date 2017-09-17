loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Boxster

£53,790
Variant name:718 Roadster ,Variant: 2.0 2dr PDK Porsche Boxster 2.0 2dr PDK

Connect Plus, Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Digital radio, Bi-Xenon main headlights in black including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, 64-litre fuel tank, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 19-inch Boxster S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Roll-over bars painted in exterior colour, ParkAssist (front and rear), Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Electrically folding exterior mirrors including courtesy lighting, Leather package

  • Ad ID
    329019
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    1206 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom

