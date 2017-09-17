Variant name:718 Roadster ,Variant: 2.0 2dr PDK Porsche Boxster 2.0 2dr PDK
Connect Plus, Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Digital radio, Bi-Xenon main headlights in black including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, 64-litre fuel tank, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 19-inch Boxster S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Roll-over bars painted in exterior colour, ParkAssist (front and rear), Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Electrically folding exterior mirrors including courtesy lighting, Leather package
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom
In the early ‘90s, Porsche was in a very difficult position. Profits wer...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...