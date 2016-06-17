loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Boxster

£39,990
car description

Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Xenon Headlamps, Heated Seats, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Full main dealer service history +++FREE NATIONAL DELIVERY+++PART EXCHANGE WELCOME+FINANCE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST - SUBJECT TO STATUS+COMPANY DIRECTORS PACKAGES AVAILABLE+ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY VALETED AND READY- Porsche Boxster S 981 3.4 Manual registered April 2014 (14) finished in Basalt Black with Full Black Leather interior and Red Seatbelts, 20 Inch Carrera Classic Alloys with Red Brake Callipers, Heated Perforated Leather Seats with Electric Backrests, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Sport Button, Start/stop, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Adjustable Rear Spoiler, Xenon Headlamps with LED DRLs, Full Porsche Service History at Bournemouth on 17/06/16 at 8,841.

Accessories

Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Xenon Headlamps, Heated Seats, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Full main dealer service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317439
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Mileage
    14700 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3436
