Porsche Boxster

£7,995
car description

Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Bose, Parking Sensors, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Stability Control, Power Hood, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Anti-Theft System, Headlamp Jetwash, Rear Spoiler, Height Adjustable Seat, 18'' Alloys, Full service history fantastic example with full service history 3 keys low ownership , unmarked interior ,matching continental tyres,Bose stereo .We have the original purchase invoice for £39000. a real eyecatching example .

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317425
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Mileage
    81000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2700
57 Brunswick Street West
Hove, East Sussex
United Kingdom

