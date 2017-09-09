loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Boxster

£32,950
Variant name:S BLACK EDITION ,Derivative:987 FL (GEN II) ,Variant: S BLACK EDITION 2011 ( 11 ) Finished in Black Gloss with Black Sports Leather Interior - Upgrades Include - Porsche Crest Embossed on Head Restraints, Top Tint Windscreen, Stainless Steel Door Entry Guards, Universal Audio Interface, Seat Belts in Guards Red, Wind Deflector, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Parking Assistance, Automatic Climate Control, Telephone Module for PCM, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Navi.Module, Sport Exhaust System, Bose Sound System, Bi-Xenon Lighting System, Self Dimming Mirror & Rain Sensor, 3 Spoke Steering Wheel with Shift Paddles, 19" Black Gloss Alloy Wheels - Standard Features Include - Central locking, Alarm, Airbags, Air conditioning, 2 seats.

Porsche Crest Embossed on Head Restraints, Top Tint Windscreen, Stainless Steel Door Entry Guards, Universal Audio Interface, Seat Belts in Guards Red, Wind Deflector, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Parking Assistance, Automatic Climate Control, Telephone Module for PCM, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Navi.Module, Sport Exhaust System, Bose Sound System, Bi-Xenon Lighting System, Self Dimming Mirror & Rain Sensor, 3 Spoke Steering Wheel with Shift Paddles, 19" Black Gloss Alloy Wheels, Central locking, Alarm, Airbags, Air conditioning, 2 seats.

  • Ad ID
    317184
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    EJ11UZF
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    11911 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2011
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.4
520 Wallisdown Road,Bournemouth,Wallisdown
BH11 8QE,
United Kingdom

