Porsche > Boxster

Accessories

Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor,BOSE surround sound-system,Brushed aluminium interior package (with leather interior),Connect Plus,Cruise control,Digital radio,Door sill guards in stainless steel,Electrically folding exterior mirrors including courtesy lighting,Fully electric Sports seats (14-way electric),GT sport steering wheel,ISOFIX child seat mounting points on front passenger seat,Lane Change Assist,Leather interior package in two-tone combination,LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus),Light design package,Market Launch Vehicles,Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM),ParkAssist (front and rear) with reversing camera,Porsche Crest embossed on headrests,Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK),Porsche Entry & Drive,Power steering Plus,Seat heating,Sport Chrono Package including mode switch,Two-zone automatic climate control,Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest,Wheels painted in satin platinum (complete),20-inch Carrera S wheels,Porsche Centre Leeds is proud to be recognised by Auto Express as one of the Best Car Dealers of 2017 in Leeds. We believe that purchasing your Approved Porsche should be a special experience and are on hand to make everything as simple as possible. All our Porsche Approved cars are supplied with a comprehensive 2 Year Porsche Approved Warranty and 2 Year Porsche Assistance. Porsche Centre Leeds has over 40 Approved Used Porsche and we can offer a nationwide delivery service. All of our cars are HPI clear and come prepared to the highest possible standard by our Porsche Technicians. To arrange a viewing/test drive or for more information please speak to a member the team. Upon request we can record a personalised walk around video.