Porsche Boxster

£85,950
Variant name:Roadster Spyder ,Derivative:Spyder ,Variant: 3.8 Spyder 2dr Porsche Boxster 3.8 Spyder 2dr

Carbon interior package (with leather interior package), Adaptive Sports seats Plus (18-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module, Boxster Spyder wheels painted in satin Black (complete), Centre console trim in leather, Silver Grey seat belts, 64-litre fuel tank, Seat heating, 20-inch Boxster Spyder Design wheels, Full colour wheel centre caps, 6-speed manual gearbox, Door opening loops in colour of decorative stitching, Net-type wind deflector, Two-zone automatic climate control, Storage net in passenger footwell, Smoking package, Mobile phone preparation, Black Bi-Xenon headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Light design package, Speed limit display, Bi-Xenon-Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) with dynamic high beam, BOSE® surround sound-system, Digital radio, Reversing camera, Stitching in contrasting colour

  • Ad ID
    308259
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    5170 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2015
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.8
Frankland Road,Swindon,Blagrove
SN5 8YG,
United Kingdom

