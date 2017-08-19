Porsche > Boxster

Variant name:Convertible ,Derivative:S ,Variant: Convertible 3.4 315 SS EU5 S PDK Auto7 2012 (12) AWAITING PREPARATION! Finished in Racing Yellow with Black Full Leather Interior - Full Porsche Service History - Upgrades Include - Electric Steering Column, 8 Way Adjustable Electric Seats Memory, Mesh Wind Deflector, Porsche Wheel Centres, Alloy Wheels - 20in Carrera S, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) w. Mech. Lock. Diff, Park Assist Front and Rear, Bluetooth, Seat Heating, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors - Standard Features Include - Air-Conditioning, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Tinted Glass, Alarm, Computer, Electric Windows (Front), Air conditioning, Electric windows, Remote central locking, Power steering, 2 seats.
520 Wallisdown Road,Bournemouth,Wallisdown
BH11 8QE,
United Kingdom
