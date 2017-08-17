Porsche > Boxster

car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Hood, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heated Seats, 17'' Alloys, Full service history A fabulous one owner example finished in by far the best colour combination for the Boxster model. The car has a huge specification including full leather, parking sensors, heated seats, wind deflector and much more. Extremely low mileage with full Porsche Dealer service history and totally as new! Superb value at this price...