Porsche > Boxster

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Alcantara Leather, Colour Coded Interior, Front Centre Armrest, Electric Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, Stereo, UK Specification, UK Supplied, Alloy wheels This Vehicle is available to view at any one of our RAC Approved branches. For more information and to arrange a test drive please contact the Bishops Stortford branch on 01279 656000 or alternatively Kings Langley on 01923 270000. Part exchange welcome, Finance available regardless of your credit rating, all our cars are Hpi checked and are supplied with upto 3 years RAC Platinum Warranty and RAC GAP Insurance Available, We are a private company with over 30 years experience within the motor trade. Situated in Bishop's Stortford only 15 mins from JCT 27 on the M25 or 5 mins from JCT 8 on the M11 all of our cars are hpi checked and come with a comprehensive warranty., www.totallytradedirect.co.uk