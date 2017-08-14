loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Boxster

£44,950
Variant name:718 Roadster ,Variant: 2.0 2dr Porsche Boxster 2.0 2dr

Connect Plus, Sports seats Plus (2-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Digital radio, Wheels painted in satin black (complete), Sports exhaust system (incl. sports tailpipes in silver colour), Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) incl. mechanically locking rear differential, Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), 6-speed manual gearbox, Bi-Xenon headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), ParkAssist (rear), Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Model designation '718', Press vehicle, GT sport steering wheel, ISOFIX child seat mounting points on front passenger seat

  • Ad ID
    304134
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    13080 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Frankland Road,Swindon,Blagrove
SN5 8YG,
United Kingdom

