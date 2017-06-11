loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Boxster

£8,790
Variant name:24V S ,Derivative:986 ,Variant: S

Accessories

Air-Conditioning,Upholstery Leather,Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger),Head Restraints (Front),Air Bag Driver,Alarm,Anti-Lock Brakes,Central Door Locking (Remote),Immobiliser,Power-Assisted Steering,Air Bag Passenger,Air Bag Side (Driver/Passenger),Alloy Wheels (17in),Electric Windows (Front),In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD),M Sport Suspension,Mirrors External (Electric/Heated),Seat Height Adjustment (Driver),Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger),Security,Spare Wheel,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    282977
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    M300RHM
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2004
  • Mileage
    62996 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2004
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.2
York Road,Knaresborough,
HG5 0SS,
United Kingdom

