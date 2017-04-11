Variant name:Roadster ,Variant: 2.9 2dr Porsche Boxster 2.9 2dr
Brake pad wear sensors, Electric engine and trunk lid release, Multi function display, On board computer, Outside temperature gauge, Variable PAS, Radio, 2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Automatically extending rear spoiler, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Brushed stainless steel central tailpipe, Coming home function, Electric heated rear glass window, Electric windows one touch open/close, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electrically operated hood with heated rear window, Front air dam with integrated air inlets, Front fog lights, Green tinted glass, Heated washer nozzles, Water repellent side windows, Windscreen with grey top tint, Active carbon filter, Continuously variable dimming interior light, Electrically adjustable backrest, Footwell illumination, Front centre console storage box, Front headrests, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Integrated double cupholders, Interior orientation lighting, Interior roof lining, Lockable glovebox, Luggage compartment lid front and rear in aluminium, Rear centre console + storage compartment, Sports pedals, Storage compartments in doors, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, 3 point automatic seatbelts, ABS+ABD, ASR, Driver and passenger airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, Side (thorax) airbags, Alarm, Locking wheel bolts, Remote control central locking, Transponder engine immobiliser, Porsche stability management (PSM), Tyre repair kit, including sealant foam
Cumnor Hill,Oxford,Cumnor
OX2 9PW,
United Kingdom
