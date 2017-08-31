car description

FOR SALE

A stunning Porsche Boxster 986 with 39,859 miles and an incredible history file.



EQUIPMENT

Sports chassis, rigidly tuned springs, shock absorbers and stabiliser bars, Porsche Side Impact Protection System (POSIP), ASR traction control, Active Brake Differential (ABD), electric seat rake adjustment, roll-over protection, dual cargo areas, electric convertible top, wind deflector. Factory options: Sports Pack, metallic paint, leather Sports Seats, hard top, CDR-22 sound system.



EXTERIOR

Finished in factory optional Ocean Blue Metallic, (Code L92U), the paintwork boasts a lustrous deep shine and uniform finish. The beautiful paintwork reflects the low mileage garage stored credentials under the ownership of devoted enthusiasts, and only close scrutiny will reveal faint markings, utterly insignificant. Visible only at just the right angle are very light undulations to the upper rear wing where the previous owner steadied himself upon exiting the driver’s seat. The expensive factory hard top still has the supplying dealer screen sticker and Porsche number plates remain fitted. The UV-resistant hood is perfect in operation and fully intact and the rear screen has only light markings. An outstanding car in a condition far superior to the usual offerings.



INTERIOR

Typical Porsche quality and exemplary craftsmanship is to be expected in this well appointed cabin space. Everything is arranged according to strict ergonomic principles, ensuring maximum visibility, intuitive operation and minimum fatigue. The factory optional full Black Leather Sports Seats, (Code AY), have remained in beautifully clean condition with only light loss of colour to the leather on the driver’s seat outer bolster. The carpets having been protected from new by genuine Porsche floor mats are spotless as you would expect from this low mileage example. The original Porsche tax disc holder has been kept. Beautifully clean dual cargo areas reflect the minimal use and extended care this car has enjoyed. The bonnet lid still has the important original manufacturer option sticker attached and the rear lid still has the factory Mobil 1 sticker. A pristine Porsche interior to fully exploit a legendary driving experience.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

Fitted with the robust flat six Porsche Boxer Engine, which encapsulates the powerful blend of boxer engine and classic roadster configuration. Porsche Engineers developed 201bhp from the 2480cc 24v unit to allow 0-62mph in just 6.9 seconds with a top speed of 152 mph! The punchy raw sound delivered from the exhaust system is guaranteed to set the pulse racing. The 5-speed manual transmission has a short shift and is incredibly direct exactly as you would expect from Porsche.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

The desirable 17in Twist Spoke light alloy wheels are near perfect with pristine original Porsche centre caps and no rim damage whatsoever. The tyres are quality matching Continental Sportcontact 205/50/ZR17 and 255/40/ZR17 front and rear respectively, the front items being brand new fitment. The ABS assisted braking system incorporates 4-Wheel ventilated discs with 4-piston fixed monobloc callipers. The Porsche Black painted callipers are clearly visible through the spokes and hint towards the racing pedigree infused within these cars genes.



HISTORY FILE

Registered new on 10th October 1998 by Porsche Main Dealers AFN Ltd of Guildford, this stunning Boxster has covered just 39,859 miles with two former keepers. The AFN Ltd new car order form and subsequent sales invoice made out to first owner, Ms Kathryn Jacob, confirms the price new of £40,935 including £6,804.01 factory options. The history file is simply colossal with full Porsche Main Dealer and specialist service history throughout. The original Porsche wallet contains the service book with 17 stamped entries, 14 being Porsche Main Dealer with Porsche Specialist thereafter, the most recent entry being August 2017. A colossal history folder is beautifully presented in chronological order with every supporting service invoice kept along with almost all MOT certificates. Perusal of the amazing history reveals huge service expenditure in order to keep this machine in optimum working order. Absolutely all handbooks, guides and Porsche literature have kept and there are two original remote keys and Porsche dealer fobs. To experience a well maintained and low mileage Porsche Boxster is a must for any enthusiast, and this remarkable example will not disappoint. An exceptional example in every way.



MOT August 2018, HPI Clear.



To see a video of this car please copy the link below:



https://youtu.be/Iee-PW0jyQk



To see a complete set of photographs of this car please copy the link below:



https://flic.kr/s/aHsm3VUQwq



'Like us' or 'Follow us' for exciting new cars coming soon at KGF Classic Cars:



https://www.facebook.com/KGFClassiccars



https://twitter.com/KGFClassicCars

