Porsche - Boxster Convertible 2.7L 24V - 2000

car description

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to become the new owner of this timeless Porsche Boxster convertible! This is a NO RESERVE auction. In 1996, Porsche launched the Boxster as a model below the popular 911. This car has the proper Porsche configuration, engine and drive in the back. The name is a combination of roadster and boxer. A Boxster always has a six-cylinder engine according to the boxer principle. The first Boxster, model code 986, was equipped with a 2.5 litre block with 205 hp. In 1999, the Boxster received a more powerful 2.7 litre 24 V engine with 217 hp. This Porsche is in original condition (paintwork, hardtop, soft-top, interior, engine and transmission are all original). The car starts immediately, shifts smoothly and powerfully through all gears, idles nicely at 800 rpm and brakes properly. Comes with the original soft-top. The interior is in a relatively neat condition and has the original Porsche leather. This Boxster is offered with all of the original booklets and manuals. The car does however require some optical attention, the paintwork is a bit damaged at the bumper and at the hood due to rubble and there are 2 small dents in the paintwork that should be repairable by use of spotrepair. Also, the rear screen of the soft-top is blurry (otherwise, the soft-top is in good condition).Technical information concerning this car:Brand: Porsche Type: Boxster Convertible 2.7L 24VManufacturing year: 2000Colour: Red (original paintwork)Engine and power: 2.7L H6 24V (matching numbers)Fuel: PetrolTransmission: Manual transmissionOdometer reading: 92749 milesNumber of keys: 1Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full). Registration number: USA title and EU import document. VIN: WP0CA2980YU621628OPTIONS:- Alloy rims (original)- Leather upholstery (original).- Power windows- Electrically adjustable seats- Radio- Power steering- Original temporary spare tyre included- All of the original manuals and booklets are included- Tool kit presentADDITIONAL REMARK:- Some damage due to rubble on the hood and front bumper and two small dents in the paint which can be repaired with spotrepair.-Car is offered with a "salvage title", because of an insurance issue in the US. There is no visible damage and the car is still in its original paint.- Soft-top in good condition but the rear screen is blurry.The car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.