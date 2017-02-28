Porsche - Boxster 987 - 2005

car description

Nice Boxster with a 5-speed manual gearbox. 144675 km. Manufacturing year: 09-2005, model year 2006, new model 987 with 2.7 litre engine and 240 HP. Original German car with all booklets and maintenance services, complete history known. Currently with a Dutch license and a Dutch periodic vehicle inspection valid until 03-’19. Properly functioning power top. Top in good condition. Car drives, brakes and shifts properly. Climate control, leather interior, Xenon headlights, hardback sports seats, 18” Boxster S rims with proper tyres, Sports package and many other options. No visible former damage. Scratches and traces of rubble on the front bumper, otherwise nog damage. The car can be viewed in Sittard (Limburg), the Netherlands.Options:Sealskin Grey metallicMichelin TiresAutom. dimmable mirrorsRain SensorHeadlamp washerSeat heating2 way electr. sports seat left2 way electr. sports seat right18″ Boxster S wheelsCD CompartmentSoundsystem ASKAlarm systemWind deflectorTop tinted windscreenAutom. air conditioningStoragebox on engine coverXenon headlightsPreparation telephone installationPark assistantLeather dashboard and door panelsLeather seatsSportsexhaust “S”Antitheft wheel boltsSports design package rear diffuserOptional transport is not a problem, but this should be arranged by the buyer. It is recommended to view the vehicle prior to bidding to avoid disappointment. Please contact Catawiki for a viewing appointment.