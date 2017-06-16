car description

About this Porsche Boxster 987 2.7 Stunning Porsche Boxster 987 2.7 in Metallic Lapis Blue with grey leather interior and the all important manual gearbox. An excellent condition low mileage example in a very sought after colour combination. Just 39,000 miles with 8 Main Dealer service stamps, the last having been carried out at 39321 miles and on 16/6/2017 by Porsche Centre Sheffield. This car has never failed an MOT which is testament to how it has been maintained. Supplied with 2 Keys, the original service book and a brand new MOT. What incredible value!