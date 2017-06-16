loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Boxster 987 2.7

£11,995
car description

About this Porsche Boxster 987 2.7 Stunning Porsche Boxster 987 2.7 in Metallic Lapis Blue with grey leather interior and the all important manual gearbox. An excellent condition low mileage example in a very sought after colour combination. Just 39,000 miles with 8 Main Dealer service stamps, the last having been carried out at 39321 miles and on 16/6/2017 by Porsche Centre Sheffield. This car has never failed an MOT which is testament to how it has been maintained. Supplied with 2 Keys, the original service book and a brand new MOT. What incredible value!

Accessories

porsche boxster 987 2700cc blue leather manual metallic fast german rwd sportscar petrol convertible mid-engine 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308539
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Mileage
    39900 mi
Codmore Hill Garage, Stane Street
Codmore Hill, RH20 1BQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

