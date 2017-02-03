loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Boxster 3.4S Manual Gen II

£21,995
Finished in Midnight blue, trimmed with blue leather. This beautiful Boxster is equipped with PCM satellite navigation, 19" Turbo alloys, hard back sports seats with embossed headrests, Bose sound system, Xenon lights, automatic air conditioning, rear park assist, wind deflector and trip computer. Cridfords Ltd Independent Porsche Specialists since 1987, full service history, 6 months warranty. Ask us about the Cridfords Care package including an additional 12 months warranty and Williams F1 ceramic coating paint protection for only £995.00.

  • Ad ID
    233977
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    48498 mi
Hazelbank Garage, The Street
Ewhurst, GU6 7QY, Surrey
United Kingdom

