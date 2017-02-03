Porsche Boxster 3.4S Manual Gen II

Finished in Midnight blue, trimmed with blue leather. This beautiful Boxster is equipped with PCM satellite navigation, 19" Turbo alloys, hard back sports seats with embossed headrests, Bose sound system, Xenon lights, automatic air conditioning, rear park assist, wind deflector and trip computer. Cridfords Ltd Independent Porsche Specialists since 1987, full service history, 6 months warranty. Ask us about the Cridfords Care package including an additional 12 months warranty and Williams F1 ceramic coating paint protection for only £995.00.
porsche boxster 3400cc s manual gen-2 blue alloy-wheels air-con blue-leather bose fsh sat-nav warranty xenon 2009 leather blue-interior fast german rwd sportscar petrol convertible mid-engine 911 997 2wd dark-interior
Hazelbank Garage, The Street
Ewhurst, GU6 7QY, Surrey
United Kingdom
