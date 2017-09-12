loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER 3.4 S 2dr PDK STUNNING CAR WITH HIGH SPEC

£24,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 3.4 S 2dr PDK STUNNING CAR WITH HIGH SPEC Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 45998 Engine Size: 3436 Ext Color: Carrera White

CAR NOW SOLD Devonshire Car Specialists are please to offer this outstanding High Specification 987 Boxster S 3.4 PDK Finished in Carrera White with Black Leather Trim. FITTED FACTORY OPTION are :Porsche PDK.7 Speed Auto Transmission. Porsche Active Suspension Management {PASM} Sport Chrono Package Plus.Porsche Communication Management {PCM} with Telephone Module for PCM. .19in Carrera S II Alloy Wheels. Sport Seats-Heated Seats.Fully Auto Climate Control.Rear Park Assist. Sound Package Plus. Cruise Control. Rear Section of Centre Console finished in White. Seat Belts in Guards Red. Door Entry guards in Stainless Steel. Three-spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel. Top Tinted Windscreen. Glass Wind Deflector Rear Storage Box Porsche over Floor Carpets.Options on this car Cost when New was

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321901
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    45998 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3436
  • Engine Model
    3436
Devonshire Car Specialists
Paignton, TQ45DB, Devon
United Kingdom

