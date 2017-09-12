PORSCHE BOXSTER 3.4 S 2dr PDK STUNNING CAR WITH HIGH SPEC

Accessories

CAR NOW SOLD Devonshire Car Specialists are please to offer this outstanding High Specification 987 Boxster S 3.4 PDK Finished in Carrera White with Black Leather Trim. FITTED FACTORY OPTION are :Porsche PDK.7 Speed Auto Transmission. Porsche Active Suspension Management {PASM} Sport Chrono Package Plus.Porsche Communication Management {PCM} with Telephone Module for PCM. .19in Carrera S II Alloy Wheels. Sport Seats-Heated Seats.Fully Auto Climate Control.Rear Park Assist. Sound Package Plus. Cruise Control. Rear Section of Centre Console finished in White. Seat Belts in Guards Red. Door Entry guards in Stainless Steel. Three-spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel. Top Tinted Windscreen. Glass Wind Deflector Rear Storage Box Porsche over Floor Carpets.Options on this car Cost when New was