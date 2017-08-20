Porsche Boxster 3.4 S 2dr PDK

car description

PORSCHE BOXSTER S PDK AUTO CHRONO GEN 2, PLATIN SILVER GREY with GREY MOHAIR HOOD and BLACK LEATHER , The PDK gearbox has auto gear box with F1 touch change on the multi function steering wheel which is also heated, The comfortable sports seats an Black soft leather with sport hard shell back, they are also heated and part electric function. The grey convertible electric hood compliments the Platin Grey bodywork elegantly. The specification is sport Chrono which has centre clock for lap timing with Sport Mode and sport plus mode for the occasional track day ! The Porsche has Upgraded 19 inch sport alloy wheels. Phone preparation, Cruise control and rear spoiler complement the extensive specification. In superb condition the Boxster S 3.4 is a delight to drive and will please and excite its new owner. Classic Marques have been in Harrogate for over 20 years supplying quality handpicked cars, expertly sourced through our buying department, who have over 100 years experience between them. We do not generate automatic car valuations or finance quotes which you may receive from third party advertising companies imposed on you whilst viewing our cars. Above or below market values automat