PORSCHE BOXSTER 3.4 S 2dr PDK Auto

£16,101
car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 3.4 S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 81909 Engine Size: 3436 Ext Color: Black METT

Accessories

Satellite Navigation., Full Leather Seats., 19? Alloy Wheels., Air Conditioning., Comprehensive Service History., Anti-Lock Brake System., CD Player., Cruise Control., DAB Digital Radio., Electric Mirrors., Electric Windows., Electronic Stability Programme., Front & Side Airbags., Front Fog Lights., Fuel Computer., Height Adjustable Driver Seat., Power Steering., Sport Seats., USB Connectivity., Complementary Accident Assist., Ask For A Test Drive Today., Flexible Finance Options Available.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329205
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    81909 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3436
  • Engine Model
    3436
Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Newport
Newport, NP194SL, Gwent
United Kingdom

