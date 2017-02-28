loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER 3.4 S 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 3.4 S 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 26601 Engine Size: 3400 Ext Color: SILVER

Sports tailpipe, Roll-over bar in exterior colour, Door entry guards in stainless steel, Heated seats, Standard seat, 19 inch Turbo wheels, 6-speed manual transmission, Wind deflector, Top tinted windscreen, Fully automatic climate control, Storage box, Preparation for mobile phone, ParkAssist, Floor mats, Three-spoke sports steering wheel with smooth leather finish, Universal audio interface,Porsche Boxster 3.4 S 2dr

  • Ad ID
    414844
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    26601 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3400
  • Engine Model
    3400
Email Dealer >>

£25,990

Porsche Centre Bristol
BS107UH, Bristol
United Kingdom

