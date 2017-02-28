Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 3.4 S 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 26601 Engine Size: 3400 Ext Color: SILVER
Sports tailpipe, Roll-over bar in exterior colour, Door entry guards in stainless steel, Heated seats, Standard seat, 19 inch Turbo wheels, 6-speed manual transmission, Wind deflector, Top tinted windscreen, Fully automatic climate control, Storage box, Preparation for mobile phone, ParkAssist, Floor mats, Three-spoke sports steering wheel with smooth leather finish, Universal audio interface,Porsche Boxster 3.4 S 2dr
Porsche Centre Bristol
BS107UH, Bristol
United Kingdom