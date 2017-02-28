loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER 3.4 S 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 3.4 S 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 24987 Engine Size: 3400 Ext Color: GREY

Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including extended navigation module, Bi-Xenon lighting system, Sport seats, Porsche crest embossed on head restraints, Heated seats, 19 inch SportDesign wheel, Wheel centre set, Sound Package Plus, Wind deflector, Top tinted windscreen, Fully automatic climate control, Storage box, ParkAssist,Porsche Boxster 3.4 S 2dr

  • Ad ID
    416107
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    24987 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3400
  • Engine Model
    3400
£21,990

Porsche Centre Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118TW, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

