PORSCHE BOXSTER 3.4 Carrera 4 Cabriolet PDK AWD 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 3.4 Carrera 4 Cabriolet PDK AWD 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26000 Engine Size: 3436 Ext Color: Silver
Metallic Rhodium Silver, CALL 01245 351234, SILVER, 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 4 seats, SAT NAV, BLACK SOFT TOP, SPORTS EXHAUST, 20?? Carrera Classic II Alloys, Sport Chrono Package Plus, 3 Spoke Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, BOSE Sound System, DAB Radio, Bi-Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Driving Lights, Start/Stop, Electric Steering Column, Power Steering, Online Services, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Universal Audio Interface, Rain Sensor, Electric Heated Sports Seats, Cruise Control, Top Tinted Windscreen, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Park Assist, 26k Miles, Rhodium Silver Metallic With Black Leather, 71,450
