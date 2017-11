PORSCHE BOXSTER 3.4 981 S Convertible PDK 2dr Semi Auto

Accessories

Metallic RHODIUM SILVER, IMOLA OF BRISTOL HAVE HUGE PLEASURE IN OFFERING THIS EXCEPTIONAL AND RARE PORSCHE BOXSTER 3,4S 981 MODEL PDK. &&A BESPOKE FACTORY ORDER WITH ALL THE BEST OPTIONS&& PRESENTED IN EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION., Upgrades - SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE PLUS, SPORTS EXHAUST SYSTEM, 20'' CARRERA CLASSIC 11 WHEELS, PDK TRANSMISSION, FULL BLACK LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, PORSCHE SOUND PACKAGE, FULL COLOUR SCREEN SAT NAV&PORSCHE COMMUNICATION MANAGEMENT, PCM, UNIVERSAL AUDIO INTERFACE, SEAT BELTS IN SILVER, PORSCHE CREST IN HEADRESTS, SPORTS SEATS PLUS, 2-WAY ELECTRIC, DIGITAL RADIO RECEPTION, DAB, REAR CAMERA, PCM3-TELEPHONE GSM, WINDSCREEN TOP TINT, DIGITAL AC, AUTO LIGHTS, SPORT PLUS, RED CALIPERS WITH PORSCHE LOGO, ON BOARD COMPUTER, PORSCHE LOGO OVERMATS, ELECTRIC PACK, 2 seats, SUPPLIED WITH A FULL AND COMPREHENSIVE PORSCHE SERVICE PORTFOLIO, MAINTAINED REGARDLESS OF COST. 4 MATCHING PIRELLI TYRES. TWO KEYS.ORIGINAL BOOK PACK . HPI CLEAR., VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL VIV ON 0117 4033066, 36,750