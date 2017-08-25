PORSCHE BOXSTER 3.2 TIPTRONIC S 2003

PORSCHE BOXSTER 3.2 986 S CONVERTIBLE Tiptronic S 2dr. Petrol. Automatic. 2003 (03 reg), Next MOT due 19/07/2018, 82,893 miles Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Alloy wheels, Body Coloured Bumpers, Sat Nav, Air-Conditioning, Parking aid, Heated seats, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Electric Windows (Front), Remote central locking, Power-Assisted Steering, Electric door mirrors, Air conditioning. 2 seats, Silver, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. GBP 7,999
The Old Sugar Mill, Mandale Road, Thornaby
TS17 6AD,
United Kingdom
