loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE BOXSTER 3.2 TIPTRONIC S 2003

Compare this car
£7,999
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

PORSCHE BOXSTER 3.2 986 S CONVERTIBLE Tiptronic S 2dr. Petrol. Automatic. 2003 (03 reg), Next MOT due 19/07/2018, 82,893 miles Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Alloy wheels, Body Coloured Bumpers, Sat Nav, Air-Conditioning, Parking aid, Heated seats, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Electric Windows (Front), Remote central locking, Power-Assisted Steering, Electric door mirrors, Air conditioning. 2 seats, Silver, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. GBP 7,999

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306831
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    25/08/2017
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    82893 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.2
  • Engine Model
    3.2 TIPTRONIC S
Email Dealer >>

The Old Sugar Mill, Mandale Road, Thornaby
TS17 6AD,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed