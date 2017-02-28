loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PORSCHE BOXSTER 3.2 S 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 3.2 S 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 53300 Engine Size: 3200 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Metallic Black, Beige Leather, Aluminium Trim, Electric Mirrors, Retractable Roof, Air Conditioning, CD/Radio, Extended Leather and Carpets, Tip Button Steering Wheel, Carbon Fibre Sill Plates, Trip Computer, PSM, 18'' 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, HPI Checked, Multi-Point Checked, Warranty Available, Finance Available, Full MOT Supplied on Collection, Serviced Before Collection, Full Service History, TIP Gear Box, Red Brake Calipers, Perforated Brake Discs, Central Locking, Alarm and Immobilizer, Black Roof, Twin Exhaust, Please contact Laurence or Stuart for more details or to arrange to see this vehicle. The phone line is diverted to our mobiles out of office hours,KEY FEATURES - Air Conditioning, Electric Roof, TIP Gear Box and Steering Wheel Controls, PSM, Extended Leather Dash, Carbon Fibre Sill Plates, Trip Computer, Electric Mirrors

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402668
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    53300 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3200
  • Engine Model
    3200
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£13,995

Sterling Motors
Wetherby, LS237AW, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!