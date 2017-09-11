PORSCHE BOXSTER 3.2 S [260]

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 3.2 S [260] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 80673 Engine Size: 3179 Ext Color: BLUE
Midnight blue metallic with full dark blue leather interior,sports seats,aircon,psm,cdr23 radio cd player,alloy handbrake and gear stick,fsh,spare key.
Tom Ferguson Motor Engineers Ltd
NE83AH,
United Kingdom
In the early ‘90s, Porsche was in a very difficult position. Profits wer...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...