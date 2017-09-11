loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER 3.2 S [260]

£9,099
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 3.2 S [260] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 80673 Engine Size: 3179 Ext Color: BLUE

Midnight blue metallic with full dark blue leather interior,sports seats,aircon,psm,cdr23 radio cd player,alloy handbrake and gear stick,fsh,spare key.

  • Ad ID
    320595
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    80673 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3179
  • Engine Model
    3179
Tom Ferguson Motor Engineers Ltd
NE83AH,
United Kingdom

