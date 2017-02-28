loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER 3.2 987 S Convertible 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 3.2 987 S Convertible 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 40000 Engine Size: 3200 Ext Color: Blue

Metallic Blue, WSMC are pleased to offer a rare Boxster 987 3.2 S. Finished in Metallic Blue with contrasting Black leather this is a stunning looking vehicle., 4 owners, Black Full leather interior, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (17in), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Upholstery Cloth/Leather. £14,490 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    402638
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
  • Engine Size
    3200
  • Engine Model
    3200
West Sussex Motor Company Ltd
Chichester, PO198UL, West Sussex
United Kingdom

